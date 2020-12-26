Dolphins vs Raiders live stream: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule for Saturday night Week 16

As Elton John sang, “Saturday night’s alright for fighting.” The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders will do exactly that tonight as they meet in a primetime contest in Sin City. The Dolphins come into the game looking to move to double-digit wins on the season, while the Raiders are hoping to climb above .500 on the season.

Miami, 9-5, is currently holding on to the last playoff position, edging out the Baltimore Ravens based on conference winning percentage. If they continue to win, there is nothing the Ravens can do to jump the Dolphins, giving Miami a clear path to the postseason for the first time since 2016. With a contest against the newly crowned 2020 AFC East champion Buffalo Bills looming in Week 17, picking up a win today is nearly a must for Miami.

The Raiders are the final team remaining in the AFC playoff picture, sitting in the ninth position with their 7-7 record. If Las Vegas is going to make the playoffs, tonight’s game is a true-must win. The Raiders are eliminated from the playoff with a loss or a Ravens win.

Here is everything you need to watch

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 8:15pm ET, December 26

Where is the game?

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

How can I watch the game?

NFL Network

Who is the broadcast team?

Joe Davis, Kurt Warner, Melissa Stark

How can I stream the game?

Amazon Prime

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Who will broadcast the game on local radio?

The Dolphins changed their radio broadcast team this year, replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese with Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He will be joined by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose in the booth, while Kim Bokamper will continue his sideline work.

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -2.5

O/U: 49.0

What will the weather be like for the game?

Dome; Cloudy, 51°F outdoors

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Raiders 20-18-1

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 28-20 @ Miami, Week 3, 2018

