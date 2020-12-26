Saturday Late Afternoon Game: San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals Live Thread & Game Information

Today’s Saturday late afternoon game features a showdown between two NFC West teams. Due to strict Covid restrictions in the California county that the 49ers stadium sits they have been forced to move all of their home game to outside the state for the remainder of the season. So in an NFL season that could not get any stranger the San Francisco will play an away game in the stadium that they have been using as their home stadium in recent weeks when they face off against the Arizona Cardinals today.

The Cardinals enter the week holding on to the last spot in the NFC playoff picture. The Cardinals obviously need to continue to win to hold their spot with the Chicago Bears hot on their tail, also chasing the 7th playoff spot in the NFC. Following a two-game losing streak, the Cardinals have rebounded to win their last two contests. Arizona blew out the New York Giants two weeks ago by a 26 to 7 score. Last week the Cardinals defeated another NFC East team, the Philadelphia Eagles 33 to 26.

On the other side of the ball, the San Francisco 49ers have had a rough season highlighted by not only having to abandon their home stadium for the end of the season but also multiple injuries that handicapped the team for most of the season. The 49ers have lost six of their last seven games including a loss last week to a bad Dallas Cowboys team 41 to 33. Like in the earlier game the 49ers have nothing to play for other than as spoilers to their division mates the Cardinals.

San Francisco 49ers (5-9) 4th NFC West @ Arizona Cardinals (8-6) 3rd NFC West