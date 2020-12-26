Saturday Early Afternoon Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions Live Thread & Game Information

Today’s Saturday early afternoon game features a showdown between two NFC teams. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel north to Michigan to take on the Detroit Lions this afternoon. Tampa Bay comes into this game needing a win to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2007 season. The Buccaneers are coming off a two-game win streak, including a win last week over the Atlanta Falcons by a 31 to 27 score.

The Detriot Lions on the other hand are playing for nothing at this point and have already fired their head coach this season. The Lions have lost three of their last four games, including last week's game against the Tennessee Titans by a 46 to 25 score. The Lions, while having nothing to play for at this point of the season will be looking to be spoilers for the Tom Brady led Buccaneers because who doesn't like beating a Tom Brady led team?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5) 2nd NFC South @ Detroit Lions (5-9) 4th NFC South