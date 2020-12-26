Which running back will Miami feature against Las Vegas?

Salvon Ahmed became Miami’s first running back to reach 100 rushing yards in a game last Sunday against the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins ran the ball all afternoon, finishing with 250 yards on the ground and Ahmed was front-and-center with 122 yards on 5.3 yards per carry and one touchdown.

A strong performance from the rookie was paired with the return of Matt Breida, who had his best performance with the Dolphins, rushing for 86 yards on 12 carries.

The 22-12 win over the New England Patriots was a clear sign that Miami’s group of runners are trending up after averaging 3.6 yards per carry on the ground before last week’s game. The Ahmed and Breida combination seemed to be working for Miami, but now another back is returning.

Second-year pro Myles Gaskin is back on Miami’s active roster after missing time with an injury. After being cleared, he was then placed on the COVID-19 list and was forced to miss more time.

Gaskin has played just two games since November began, but on Dec. 6 against Cincinnati, the last time he played, was his best performance of the year with 90 yards on the ground and another 50 in the passing game.

Gaskin is clearly a more well-rounded back than Ahmed, but the undrafted rookie has the ability to break plays open with his speed, much like Breida. With the playoffs approaching and little room for error, who becomes the featured back in Miami?

Gaskin was on the field for at least 39 snaps in each game he has been active this season. In fact, despite missing six games, he has still been on the field for 38 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season.

Ahmed, however, is showing that he is worthy of a larger role, even with Gaskin back. In fact, so has Breida and Patrick Laird, who has been primarily used as a third-down back.

The Dolphins have a tough decision on their hands as there is only one football on the field. The same is true for fans, who are looking at the team’s backfield as they prepare to fight for a fantasy championship or decide to pick out the ideal back for their daily-fantasy lineup.

With plenty of opportunities for points, but no clear direction in terms of target share, who are you picking as Miami’s featured back Saturday night against Las Vegas?