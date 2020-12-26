2020 NFL winners picks Week 16: Straight-up expert picks from The Phinsider

We are on to Week 16 of the NFL season, with the league completing a unique feat with the games this weekend. With the scheduling of a Christmas day game on Friday, the league has now played a game on every day of the week this season, the first time that has happened - with the Tuesday and Wednesday games earlier this year due to COVID-19 issues.

The Saturday slate of games is, of course, of interest to us here on The Phinsider, given the Miami Dolphins face the Las Vegas Raiders in the night game. Will Miami keep their playoff positioning?

Last week, Kevin Nogle finished the week 14-2, two games ahead of second-place Justin Hier, 12-4. James McKinney ended Week 15 with an 11-5 record, while C.T. Smith came home with a 10-6 mark.

For the season, our standings are now:

Justin Hier 151-72-1 (67.6%)

James McKinney 149-73-1 (67.0%)

Kevin Nogle 149-74-1 (66.7%)

CT Smith 143-77-1 (64.9%)

Kat Noa and Josh Houtz have both missed a few weeks this season, so they are not in the overall standings, but Kat’s season total is 106-43-1 (71.0%) while Houtz is 131-69-1 (65.4%).

Here are our picks for this week. As the contributors add their picks to the system, the table below will update. You can also check out any picks against the spread or over/under picks our contributors have made by clicking the tabs on the table.