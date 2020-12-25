Christmas Afternoon Football: Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints Live Thread & Game Information

Today’s Christmas afternoon game features a showdown between two NFC North teams. The Minnesota Vikings will travel to southern Louisiana for the holiday to take on the New Orleans Saints this afternoon. The Vikings come into this game desperate for a win. In the new 7 game format for each division's playoffs, the Vikings sit in the 9th spot and are still in the hunt but must win this week against the Saints and next week in what should be a much easier game against the Detroit Lions.

In addition to badly needing a win today over the Saints, the Vikings are looking to break a two game losing streak. Minnesota dropped their game two weeks ago to the Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a 14 to 26 score. The Vikings then followed up that loss with another last week at the hands of the Chicago Bears 33 to 27.

The New Orleans Saints enter the game in a much better overall position. In the 7 game playoff format, the Saints sit in the second spot in the NFC with only the Green Bay Packers sitting in front of them. The Saints still have a shot at the top spot in the division which now is the only position in the playoffs that receives a bye week. The Packers are at present sitting with an 11 and 3 record. The Saints enter the contest today with a 10 and 4 record.

The Saints enter the week coming off a three-game win streak that began with a win over the Atlanta Falcons three weeks ago by a 21 to 16 score. Two weeks ago the Packers took down the Denver Broncos in a blowout win 31 to 3. They then again defeated the Falcons last week with another convincing score 24 to 9.

Minnesota Vikings (6-8) 3rd NFC North @ New Orleans Saint (10-4) 1st NFC South