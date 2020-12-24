Christmas Eve Phinsider Question Of The Day & Live Thread

Tomorrow is a holiday that most of us follow and or celebrate. Christmas, while it is a Christian holiday is celebrated by many Americans no matter their faith. I grew up in Coral Gables Florida and we spent every Christmas day with my grandparents and we always had many family friends over with the vast majority being Jewish, because, hey, who doesn’t like a good party with delicious food and at least in our house multiple libations of various types. My grandparents and their friends, if nothing else, knew how to have a good time. There were always certain foods we would have every Christmas to the point that they became a tradition and if they were absent there would have been some serious complaining but they never were.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day, assuming that your family celebrates the holiday, what Christmas traditions do you as a family have, be it food, drink or otherwise? For example, I and my son always watched Plains, Trains, and Automobiles every Thanksgiving and Christmas Vacation every Christmas.

So give us your stories below-

