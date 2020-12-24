New Mexico Bowl- Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Vs. Houston Cougars Live Thread & Game Information

This afternoon's “New Mexico Bowl” is as you would assume, normally held in New Mexico. Now due to the state's Covid restrictions, the game has been moved to Frisco, Texas. The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, the day after their final game, a win over UNLV, giving them a 4 and 4 record accepted their place in this bowl game. The Houston Cougars are participating in their 7th bowl game in the past eight years. Houston ended their season with a 3 and 4 record.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-4) 5th MWC FBS Vs. Houston Cougars (3-4) 6th AAC FBS