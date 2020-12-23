Dolphins activate Myles Gaskin from COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins activated running back Myles Gaskin from the COVID-19/reserve list, the team announced on Wednesday. The move clears Gaskin to return to the field for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gaskin has served as the Dolphins’ primary starting running back this season, appearing in eight games with six starts. He has 121 carries for 477 yards and two touchdowns. He has also recorded 32 receptions for 249 yards. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Miami.

He rejoins a running back group that includes Matt Breida, Salvon Ahmed, Patrick Laird, and DeAndre Washington. The position has been wrecked by injuries and the coronavirus this year, including missed games by Breida and Ahmed. Last weekend, however, Ahmed was able to become the first Dolphins rusher to reach the 100-yard mark in two years, finishing the team’s win over the New England Patriots with a 122-yard and one touchdown tally. Breida added 86 yards on the day.

The Dolphins, and their full compliment of running backs, kickoff at 8:15pm ET Saturday.