Montgomery Bowl: Memphis Tigers Vs. Florida Atlantic University Owls Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s game vs the Memphis Tigers and Florida Atlantic University Owls will mark the first edition ever of the Montgomery Bowl as well as only the second meeting ever between the two teams. The Owls enter the game with a 5 and 3 record while the Tigers come in with a 7 and 3 record. Based on a high-powered passing offense the Tigers enter the night as 10 point favorites.

The FAU Owls have never lost any of the four bowl games that they have been participants in. FAU faced off against Memphis in their first-ever bowl game in 2007 and walked away with a 44 to 27 win in the New Orleans Bowl. Memphis on the other hand will set a school record this year with their 7th straight appearance in a post-season Bowl Game. The Tigers are 5 and 8 all-time in bowl games. 12 of those 14 overall appearances have occurred since 2003. The last win in a Bowl game for Memphis was in 2014’s Miami Beach Bowl when they defeated Bringham Young University by a 55 to 48 score.

For those of you that are not interested in the game due to a lack of interest in either team there the draft slant for those of you that are draft gurus. The FAU Owls have two prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft. Senior Zyon Gilbert, the Owls stand out corner, and the Owls senior defensive end Leighton McCarthy are both expected to draw interest from teams during the draft. For Memphis senior kicker Riley Patterson is also expected to get a look in the later rounds of the NFL draft and has already been invited to and accepted the invitation to next month's Senior Bowl.

Memphis Tigers (7-3) 3rd AAC FBS Vs. FAU Owls (5-3) 2nd CUSA East Division FBS