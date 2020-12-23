Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Stephon Gilmore to miss rest of 2020 season; could be ready for offseason workouts - Pats Pulpit

While not as bad as initially feared, Gilmore should not expected to be back this year.





Are you happy the Jets beat the Rams? - Gang Green Nation

I think whenever you get to this point in a lost season, there is a divide in the fanbase. Some fans want to win every week no matter the opponent. Others want to lose for Draft position.





AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills move up to number two with third straight Pittsburgh Steelers loss - Buffalo Rumblings

WOOOOOOOOOOOO!

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Jaguars final recap: Throw up the “X” - Baltimore Beatdown

And the "W"





Steelers injuries continue to pile up heading into the stretch run - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to suffer injuries at key positions as the team prepares for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16.





Twitter reactions to Bengals’ WIN over the Steelers - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals snap an 11-game losing streak to their division rival.





Cleveland Browns inch closer to the playoffs - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland takes care of business in New York as they take down the Giants.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Head Coaching News: Texans to Interview Jim Caldwell - Battle Red Blog

Here we go





Fun facts from yet another Titans offensive explosion - Music City Miracles

Let’s have some fun, shall we? If you’ve been a Titans fan for as long as I’ve been, you’ve likely suffered through some terrible offenses. Even when this franchise was going through its glory...





We can’t let the Jaguars ruin the tank — here’s how you can help us get Trevor Lawrence - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars have two games remaining and they need to lose both of them.

With a New York Jets win on Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, Trevor Lawrence is slated to come to Jacksonville...





Reflecting on Key Colts Players: Week 15 vs Texans - Stampede Blue

For the fourteenth straight regular-season contest between the Colts and Texans, the game was decided by single digits. It was another stressful 60 minutes of football that once again came down to...

AFC WEST:

It’s time for the Denver Broncos to reestablish themselves - Mile High Report

Enough of the legacy talk.





Chargers News: 3 Takeaways from last Thursday’s victory - Bolts From The Blue

Here’s what keep going back to after the team’s recent win.





Quarterback Marcus Mariota was ‘spectacular’ in Raiders’ debut - Silver And Black Pride

Coach Jon Gruden doesn’t say much about rest of season for backup





Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire could be back by playoffs, says new report - Arrowhead Pride

NFL Network is reporting that the rookie is expected to be done for the regular season.

NFC EAST:

Giants-Browns ‘things I think’: A fake fiasco, NFC East insanity, more - Big Blue View

Thoughts after a loss that leaves Giants in perilous position





How much better does the Jalen Hurts pick look in retrospect? - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles’ scrutinized second-round pick is not only playing in a season many expected him to sit — he’s playing well! But many of the same questions that floated around Howie Roseman’s team building in April remain in December.





Cowboys Game Ball: An unexpected starter makes his mark on the game - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys needed an emergency start, and got bang for their buck.





Washington Roster Moves: Mychal Kendricks signed from Seahawks practice squad - Hogs Haven

New LB

NFC NORTH:

Packers have clear path to #1 seed in NFC with two weeks left, could clinch in week 16 - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay got the help it needed for the Packers to have a bit of flexibility in the next two weeks, and they could even clinch the top seed this coming Sunday.





2020 Detroit Lions season recap: What went wrong? - Pride Of Detroit

A look back at why everything went wrong for the Lions.





2021 NFL Draft: Prospects to watch in each Week 1 bowl game - Windy City Gridiron

College football bowl games kick off this week, so we broke down the top prospects in each game taking place so you don’t have to!





Justin Jefferson breaks Vikings’ rookie receptions mark - Daily Norseman

And he could have more records in his sights

NFC SOUTH:

The Saints are not a Super Bowl contender - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints make too many mistakes to be taken seriously





Ito Smith officially seizes lead role in Falcons backfield - The Falcoholic

The most productive back in the backfield is the official starter at last, per Raheem Morris.





The Top Three candidates for the Carolina Panthers general manager job - Cat Scratch Reader

Hurney is out, who will be in?





Bucs aren’t playing December football and it will cost them in January - Bucs Nation

There are issues on both sides of the ball and it starts with execution.

NFC WEST:

49ers RB Raheem Mostert: The disrespect is out of control - Niners Nation

The 49ers RB went on a Twitter rant Monday afternoon





Kyler Murray is having a historic season - Revenge of the Birds

The second year quarterback is putting together statistics never seen before in the desert.





Seattle Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas suffered a grade 3 ankle sprain in Week 15 - Field Gulls

Seahawks fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief during their team’s win over Washington, when a scary moment for DK Metcalf turned out OK for the wide receiver.

Rookie running back DeeJay...





Rams lose: Re-visiting “3 things that could go wrong against the Jets” - Turf Show Times

The Rams continue to treat possession of the football like a choice that could go either way