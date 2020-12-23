Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Stephon Gilmore to miss rest of 2020 season; could be ready for offseason workouts - Pats Pulpit
While not as bad as initially feared, Gilmore should not expected to be back this year.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Are you happy the Jets beat the Rams? - Gang Green Nation
I think whenever you get to this point in a lost season, there is a divide in the fanbase. Some fans want to win every week no matter the opponent. Others want to lose for Draft position.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills move up to number two with third straight Pittsburgh Steelers loss - Buffalo Rumblings
WOOOOOOOOOOOO!
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Jaguars final recap: Throw up the “X” - Baltimore Beatdown
And the "W"
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers injuries continue to pile up heading into the stretch run - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to suffer injuries at key positions as the team prepares for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Twitter reactions to Bengals’ WIN over the Steelers - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals snap an 11-game losing streak to their division rival.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns inch closer to the playoffs - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland takes care of business in New York as they take down the Giants.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Head Coaching News: Texans to Interview Jim Caldwell - Battle Red Blog
Here we go
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Fun facts from yet another Titans offensive explosion - Music City Miracles
Let’s have some fun, shall we? If you’ve been a Titans fan for as long as I’ve been, you’ve likely suffered through some terrible offenses. Even when this franchise was going through its glory...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
We can’t let the Jaguars ruin the tank — here’s how you can help us get Trevor Lawrence - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars have two games remaining and they need to lose both of them.
With a New York Jets win on Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, Trevor Lawrence is slated to come to Jacksonville...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Reflecting on Key Colts Players: Week 15 vs Texans - Stampede Blue
For the fourteenth straight regular-season contest between the Colts and Texans, the game was decided by single digits. It was another stressful 60 minutes of football that once again came down to...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
It’s time for the Denver Broncos to reestablish themselves - Mile High Report
Enough of the legacy talk.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: 3 Takeaways from last Thursday’s victory - Bolts From The Blue
Here’s what keep going back to after the team’s recent win.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Quarterback Marcus Mariota was ‘spectacular’ in Raiders’ debut - Silver And Black Pride
Coach Jon Gruden doesn’t say much about rest of season for backup
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire could be back by playoffs, says new report - Arrowhead Pride
NFL Network is reporting that the rookie is expected to be done for the regular season.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants-Browns ‘things I think’: A fake fiasco, NFC East insanity, more - Big Blue View
Thoughts after a loss that leaves Giants in perilous position
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
How much better does the Jalen Hurts pick look in retrospect? - Bleeding Green Nation
The Eagles’ scrutinized second-round pick is not only playing in a season many expected him to sit — he’s playing well! But many of the same questions that floated around Howie Roseman’s team building in April remain in December.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys Game Ball: An unexpected starter makes his mark on the game - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys needed an emergency start, and got bang for their buck.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Roster Moves: Mychal Kendricks signed from Seahawks practice squad - Hogs Haven
New LB
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers have clear path to #1 seed in NFC with two weeks left, could clinch in week 16 - Acme Packing Company
Green Bay got the help it needed for the Packers to have a bit of flexibility in the next two weeks, and they could even clinch the top seed this coming Sunday.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
2020 Detroit Lions season recap: What went wrong? - Pride Of Detroit
A look back at why everything went wrong for the Lions.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2021 NFL Draft: Prospects to watch in each Week 1 bowl game - Windy City Gridiron
College football bowl games kick off this week, so we broke down the top prospects in each game taking place so you don’t have to!
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Justin Jefferson breaks Vikings’ rookie receptions mark - Daily Norseman
And he could have more records in his sights
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
The Saints are not a Super Bowl contender - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints make too many mistakes to be taken seriously
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Ito Smith officially seizes lead role in Falcons backfield - The Falcoholic
The most productive back in the backfield is the official starter at last, per Raheem Morris.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Top Three candidates for the Carolina Panthers general manager job - Cat Scratch Reader
Hurney is out, who will be in?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs aren’t playing December football and it will cost them in January - Bucs Nation
There are issues on both sides of the ball and it starts with execution.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers RB Raheem Mostert: The disrespect is out of control - Niners Nation
The 49ers RB went on a Twitter rant Monday afternoon
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Kyler Murray is having a historic season - Revenge of the Birds
The second year quarterback is putting together statistics never seen before in the desert.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seattle Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas suffered a grade 3 ankle sprain in Week 15 - Field Gulls
Seahawks fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief during their team’s win over Washington, when a scary moment for DK Metcalf turned out OK for the wide receiver.
Rookie running back DeeJay...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams lose: Re-visiting “3 things that could go wrong against the Jets” - Turf Show Times
The Rams continue to treat possession of the football like a choice that could go either way