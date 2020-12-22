Phinsider Question Of The Day 12/22/2020 Edition

Last night the NFL released the list of players that had been voted to this season's Pro Bowl. As most know, due to the Covid crisis the NFL has canceled the actual game although the NFL and video game company EA Sports has planned a week-long celebration to replace the game. As Kevin noted in his post last night on the subject the only Miami Dolphins player to be selected to this year's Pro Bowl is the Phins standout corner Xavian Howard. That post was followed up by another, earlier today, by Sern342 where he makes his argument that Frank Clark making the Pro Bowl over the Dolphins Emmanuel Ogbah was the obviously wrong choice.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is are there any other Miami Dolphins players that you feel were snubbed in this years voting for the Pro Bowl? As a team that has very realistic chances of making the playoffs, it seems unlikely that team would only have one player that fit’s the bill to make it to the Pro Bowl.

Give us your thoughts below-

