Phinsider Radio: Dolphins run past Pats, keep playoff hopes alive

The Miami Dolphins entered action on Sunday averaging 3.6 yards per carry on the ground. That number saw a boost, up to 3.9 yards per carry, following a 250-yard performance in Miami’s 22-12 win over New England.

Josh Houtz (@Houtz) and myself jumped into an unexpected, but welcomed, performance by the Dolphins on the latest episode of Phinsider Radio.

Salvon Ahmed, who was in a red non-contact jersey for part of the week, stole the show on the ground with 122 yards on 23 attempts. The guys jump into what made him successful, along with Matt Breida, who was evasive at the line of scrimmage and finished with another 86 yards on the ground.

While rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t have many of his weapons, he made things work with Durham Smythe (5 for 40) and rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. (6 for 37). Tagovailoa’s worst play was an interception in the end zone, but he ran in two touchdowns on the day.

The Dolphins defense, well, did what the Dolphins defense does. The group was swarming the New England offense and kept them out of the end zone, forcing four field goals on the day.

Miami’s defense is now the best in terms of scoring defense and the unit pushed its turnover streak to 20 games following a forced fumble from Xavien Howard. The guys continue the conversation to why Howard is worthy of defensive player of the year honors.

It is important to keep in mind, Kyle Van Noy almost intercepted a pass, but the ball bounced off his hands. Howard, who was behind Van Noy, was in perfect position for his 10th interception of the season. Howard was also inches away from six points on a fumble, but Christian Wilkins touched the ball while stumbling out of bounds.

Howard, no matter where is on the field, is a magnet to the football and is showing he can make a play even when the ball isn’t thrown his way.

The guys end the show with injury notes regarding DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Mike Gesicki and Solomon Kindley.

