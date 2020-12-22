NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Chiefs at the top, Dolphins back in top ten

The NFL calendar is heading into the penultimate week of the regular season. As Week 15 moves into Week 16, we bring back our 2020 NFL Power Rankings. It feels like I have not taken part in our power rankings in months, with Josh Houtz covering for me the last few weeks. Work has slowed back down, and today, we return to our normal power rankings format.
Houtz and I do our power rankings in a different manner than maybe some other sites. Rather than taking last week’s article, then move a team who won up a couple of spots and a team who lost down a couple, we start with a clean slate each week. We ask a simple question, “Which team gives us the most confidence that they can win the Super Bowl?” We answer that through a draft-style selection process, taking turns to pick teams to answer that question.
This week, I took the odd picks, while Houtz had the even selections:
- Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 1)
- Green Bay Packers (2)
- Buffalo Bills (4)
- New Orleans Saints (6)
- Seattle Seahawks (5)
- Tennessee Titans (9)
- Cleveland Browns (10)
- Baltimore Ravens (8)
- Miami Dolphins (12)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (3)
- Indianapolis Colts (11)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13)
- Los Angeles Rams (7)
- Arizona Cardinals (14)
- Chicago Bears (20)
- Minnesota Vikings (16)
- Los Angeles Chargers (22)
- Washington Football Team (18)
- Las Vegas Raiders (15)
- San Francisco 49ers (19)
- Dallas Cowboys (28)
- Philadelphia Eagles (23)
- New England Patriots (17)
- Denver Broncos (24)
- New York Giants (21)
- Carolina Panthers (27)
- Detroit Lions (26)
- Atlanta Falcons (25)
- Houston Texans (29)
- Cincinnati Bengals (30)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (31)
- New York Jets (32)