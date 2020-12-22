Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week

For two straight weeks, Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the NFL’s offensive Rookie of the Week—thanks to devoted fans voting in hordes for their franchise QB.

Unfortunately, he won’t have a chance for the threepeat.

Instead, fellow rookie running back Salvon Ahmed is nominated for this week’s award. Ahmed carried the ball 23 times for a career-high 122 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 22-12 win. Ahmed’s 122 yards was the most by an undrafted player in his rookie season in franchise history. It was also the 8th-most by a Dolphins RB in franchise history. (Credit: Miami Dolphins)

.@miamidolphins RB @ahmedsalvon carried the ball 23 times for 122 yards (5.3YPC) & 1 TD vs NE. ahmed's 122 rushing yards is the most in franchise history by an undrafted player in his rookie season & 8th most-all time by a miami rookie RB.



here's every touch vs NE. #runahmedrun pic.twitter.com/QT2ejZ2WHd — josh houtz (@houtz) December 21, 2020

Like Tua the previous week, it won’t be easy for Ahmed, who will have to face Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, and a bunch of other deserving candidates.

Here’s a look at this week’s motely crew, AND HERE IS WHERE YOU CAN VOTE!

As always, voting goes until 3 PM ET on Friday. (I don’t know why) So, please continue to vote if you want to support your undrafted rookie running back—that along with the offensive line and Matt Breida—put the team on his back like Hodor and eliminated the New England Patriots from the playoffs. (Yes, other stuff happened but let it go for now)

Ahmed spoke highly of his offensive line after the game, and said the team’s 250 yards on the ground ultimately came down to ‘execution’.



“I appreciate the o-line. Those guys, they keep me going. They make it easy on me. They get pushed down the field and all I got to do is follow behind some big dudes. Shout out to them. Getting a W is not possible without the o-line, so that’s most important right there.” “I think it just came down to executing. I think that’s what it comes down to every week. You just got to execute what the plays is called and go out there and do that all week. We practice hard as a team and just kind of go out there and execute. That’s what we expect.”

The Dolphins will need an encore performance from this offensive line and Salvon Ahmed, if they hope to win this Saturday’s must-win matchup vs the Las Vegas Raiders.

Vote for Salvon Ahmed for Week 15 NFL Rookie of the Week. Thank you.

