Dolphins waive Antonio Callaway

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday they were waiving wide receiver Antonio Callaway. The 2018 NFL Draft fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns joined the Dolphins’ practice squad as the season began this year. He initially started the year suspended for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

He was promoted from the practice squad last month, appearing in five games for Miami with one start. He recorded two receptions for 20 yards in his brief Dolphins’ career.

Callaway appeared in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, playing two snaps on special teams. Despite Miami’s severe shortage of receivers, with DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, and Preston Williams all out, as well as tight end Mike Gesicki, the inability of Callaway to even play a snap on offense was surprising.

Miami has two games remaining this season, at the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, then at the Buffalo Bills on January 3. The team is 9-5 and in position to make the playoffs.