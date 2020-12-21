Monday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game is once again a faceoff between two AFC North teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to southern Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers are most know where on an eleven game win stream until dropping their last two games to the Washington Football Team and the Buffalo Bills in order. The Cincinnati Bengals on the other hand have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season and are currently on a 5 game losing streak including a blowout loss to a poor Dallas Cowboys team last week by a 7 to 30 score.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game or as always your Miami Dolphins in tonight's post.

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) 1st AFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1) 4th AFC North