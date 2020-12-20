Sunday Night Football: Cleveland Browns @ New York Giants Live Thread & Game Information

Sunday Night Football features a showdown between the AFC and the NFC this evening. The Cleveland Browns will travel to New Jersey today to take in the New York Giants this evening. The Clevland Browns were on a four-game win streak before last week's game. The Browns dropped their week fourteen contest to the Baltimore Ravens in an exciting 42 to 47 shootout.

On the other side of the ball, just like the Cleveland Browns, the Giants had a four-game win streak under their belts until last week. In week fourteen the Arizona Cardinals came to town and blew the Giants out 26 to 7.

This Sunday night game, much like last week's Sunday night game is a matchup of strengths versus weakness’. The Browns sit right in the middle of the league in offensive production, ranked 16th with 381.1 yards gained per game. The Giants are second to last in the NFL, ranked 31st in offensive production with an average of 319.2 yards per game.

Defensively the Giant’s are sitting ahead of the Browns. The Giants are ranked 10th overall in the league, surrendering an average of 342.92 yards per game. The Browns sit ten spots back of the Giants with the 20th ranking in the NFL. The Browns are surrendering an average of 342.92 yards per game.

Please use this evening thread to discuss tonight’s Sunday Night Football game and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember to continue to follow all site rules during the live threads as you would any other post on the Phinsider. Personal of any kind for any reason is not allowed. Additionally please do not venture into any discussion of politics or religion. Also remember that sharing of illegal game streams is one of SBNation’s biggest no-nos and requesting, discussing, or providing any illegal game streams will result in a temporary suspension or ban from the site.

Cleveland Browns (9-4) 2nd AFC North @ New York Giants (5-8) 2nd NFC East