Week Fifteen Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

By the time that you arrive at today’s afternoon games post you will be celebrating an exciting win by your Miami Dolphins over the New England Patriots. Please use this thread to discuss today’s early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 15 Late Afternoon Games
New York Jets (0-13) 4th AFC East @ Los Angeles Rams (9-4) 1st NFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Los Angeles Rams -17
- Over/Under: 44.5
Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1) 3rd NFC East @ Arizona Cardinals (7-6) 3rd NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Arizona Cardinals -6.5
- Over/Under: 49.5
Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) 1st AFC West @ New Orleans Saints (10-3) 1st NFC South
- Where: Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Kansas City Chiefs -3
- Over/Under: 52.5