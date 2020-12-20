Patriots vs Dolphins inactives: Miami offense severely short-manned in Week 15

The Miami Dolphins will be facing the New England Patriots without their top five players in receptions this season. The team has listed wide receiver DeVante Parker (first with 56 receptions), tight end Mike Gesicki (second, 44), and wide receiver Jakeem Grant (fourth, 31) inactive for today’s game. Running back Myles Gaskin (third, 32) is on the COVID-19/reserve list while wide receiver Preston Williams (fifth, 18) is on injured reserve.

The Dolphins receiving group will feature wide receivers Malcolm Perry, Mack Hollins, Lynn Bowden, Jr., Antonio Callaway, and the recently reacquired and elevated from the practice squad Isaiah Ford. At tight end, Miami will rely on Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, and practice squad/COVID-19 replacement player Chris Myarick.

At running back, the Dolphins will see the return of Matt Breida off the COVID-19 list, rejoining Salvon Ahmed, Patrick Laird, and DeAndre Washington for the game.

Also inactive for Miami are fullback Chandler Cox, defensive end Jason Strowbridge, and guard Ereck Flowers.

The Patriots inactive include quarterback Brian Hoyer, wide receiver Donte Moncrief, cornerback Joejuan Williams, running back Damien Harris, and tight end Jordan Thomas. This week New England activated linebacker Shilique Calhoun off injured reserve.