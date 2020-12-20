Patriots vs Dolphins live stream: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule

For what will likely be the final time during the 2020-2021 NFL season, Hard Rock Stadium will play host to a Miami Dolphins team looking to fight their way into the playoffs. The Dolphins hit the road for their final two regular-season games starting next weekend, and then, if they are able to clinch a berth in the postseason, would likely have to play every game on the road as a Wildcard team. This brings us back to today’s game most likely being the final game of the year for the Dolphins at home.

On the other sideline will be the New England Patriots, who, for the first time since 2009, will not be the AFC East champions after the Buffalo Bills claimed that title on Saturday. The Patriots, the team to beat in the division, the conference, and the league for the past 20 years, are trying to find a way back to a .500 record on the season. Things have not gone well for the Patriots, beginning with COVID-19 opt-outs and continuing through injuries, illness, and a long season adapting to life without Tom Brady.

Today’s game features two teams, potentially heading in different directions. The Dolphins look poised to turn into a perennial contender if they continue to grow together as a team and make smart offseason moves. The Patriots could finally be at the end of their dynasty and be headed for a rebuild period.

Of course, the Patriots trounced the Dolphins back in Week 1 this season. Miami had to answer to Cam Newton and the Patriots rushing attack, giving up 217 yards on the ground. Have the Dolphins learned from that game?

The Dolphins need a win this afternoon to realistically keep their playoff hopes alive. Miami is currently in the seventh-and-final Wildcard position, but are there based on conference record tiebreak over the Baltimore Ravens. If Miami were to drop this game, while the Ravens were to come away with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Dolphins’ would be facing an uphill climb to return to a postseason position.

How can you watch today’s Patriots at Dolphins game? We have everything you need to know right here:

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET, December 20

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Map courtesy 506Sports.com; Patriots at Dolphins in red

Who is the broadcast team?

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Who will broadcast the game on local radio?

The Dolphins changed their radio broadcast team this year, replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese with Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He will be joined by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose in the booth, while Kim Bokamper will continue his sideline work.

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -1.5

O/U: 41.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

Cloudy, 80°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 55-52

Who won most recently?

Patriots 21-11 @ New England, Week 1, 2020

