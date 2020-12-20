New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins - Live Game Thread & Game Information

Every Miami Dolphins fan went into last week's game against the Kansas City Cheifs most likely expecting a loss while also still hoping for the win. While we did ultimately lose the game the Dolphins did something that we are not used to seeing in previous seasons, namely never giving up no matter what. This team has a fight in it that we have not seen in so many years most of you who are reading this were most likely not alive when we were last that kind of a team.

This week we get another shot at beating the New England Patriots who defeated us in the first game of the season. The good news for Dolphins fans is that the team has gotten better as the season has moved along. As far as the Patriots they have been more up and down leaving few to know what to make of the team but you can never count out a team coached by the hoodie.

The Patriots are, like the Dolphins, coming off a loss last week but against the Los Angeles Rams by a blowout score of 3 to 24. Prior to that, the Patriots had a two-game win streak against two other AFC West teams including a blowout 45 to 0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago.

Offensively both teams sit in the bottom half of the league. The Dolphins are closer to the bottom of the league ranked 30th, gaining an average of 335.5 yards per game. The Pats sit ranked 24th with 234.7 yards gained per game. Despite their higher ranking, the Dolphins are winning where it matters, having scored more points per game with a 25.38 points per game average to the Patriots 21.3 yards per game average.

Defensively the Patriots sit in the top half of the NFL, ranked 9th overall, allowing an average of 342.54 yards per contest. The Dolphins on the other hand sit in the bottom half of the league in defense, ranked 18th, yielding 362.31 yards per game. Luckily, just as with the offensive ratings the numbers that matter, points surrender lean in the Dolphins' favor. The Phins are giving up 18.84 points per game while the Patriots are surrendering 21.46 points per game on average.

New England Patriots (6-7) 3rd AFC East @ Miami Dolphins (8-5) 2nd AFC East

New England Patriots (6-7) 3rd AFC East @ Miami Dolphins (8-5) 2nd AFC East