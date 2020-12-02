Phinsider Question Of The Day With Poll-12/02/2020

The last time we delved into the quarterback question for this team I am not sure many of us thought that our Miami Dolphins would be in line for a legitimate shot at a spot in the playoffs but here we are and well, we are... So now the question on who starts as quarterback becomes all that more important.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is should the Dolphins go back to Tua Tagovailoa as our starter or should we stick with Ryan Fitzpatrick through to the playoffs or at least until we are out of contention if that occurs?

Please give us your answer and the reasoning behind your thinking below-

Poll Should the Miami Dolphins start Tua Tagovailoa (once he is healthy) or Ryan Fitzpatrick so long as this team has a legitimate shot at making the playoffs this season? This poll is closed 26% Clearly we should stick with the long time veteran, Ryan Fitzpatrick, so long as we have a shot at the playoffs. (67 votes)

33% When Tua Tagovailoa returns from injury he clearly needs to be placed back in the starting position. (86 votes)

40% I would prefer to see Tua Tagovailoa out there if Chan Gailey would just take off the training wheels and let Tua do what he does, if not we might as well stick with Fitzpatrick. (102 votes) 255 votes total Vote Now

