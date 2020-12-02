Wednesday Afternoon Football!?!?- Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers Live Thread & Game Information

Today many of us are going to see something most of us have never seen, a Wednesday afternoon NFL game. This is of course the game that the NFL had moved three times previous to finally settling on today. The Baltimore Ravens have had several players come down with Covid and the NFL kept moving the game in hopes that they would contain the outbreak sooner than the team was able. The movement of this game has also affected two games next week, the Pittsburgh Steelers/Washington Football Team game will now be on Monday night, December 7th at 5:00 PM EST and the Baltimore Ravens/Dallas Cowboys game will now be on Tuesday night, December 8th at 8:15 PM EST.

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Pennsylvania to take on the thus far undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens are coming off a two game losing streak to the New England Patriots, who they played two games ago, by a 17 to 23 score and last game to the Ryan Tannehill led Tennessee Titans by a 24 to 30 score. The Steelers, having not lost a game this season are on a ten game win streak including their last game, a blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars by a 27 to 3 score.

Baltimore Ravens (6-4) 3rd AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) 1st AFC North