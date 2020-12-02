Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on a potential Matt Patricia return - Pats Pulpit
Patricia was fired as Detroit’s head coach over the weekend.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 12 Co-Anti-Game Balls: Sam Darnold and Adam Gase - Gang Green Nation
The Jets lost once again on Sunday, which means it is time to give out another anti-game ball.
This has been the kind of year that has forced me to break all of the rules for the anti-game ball. I...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Playoff Picture: Buffalo can clinch AFC East as early as Week 14 - Buffalo Rumblings
Let’s take a look at a scenario
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens at Steelers: Can the Ravens avoid being swept? - Baltimore Beatdown
Hopefully the Ravens can hand Pittsburgh their first loss this Tuesday
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
NFL announces start time for Steelers vs. Ravens on Wednesday night - Behind the Steel Curtain
The NFL has made some interesting decisions lately, and the start time for the Week 12 game vs. the Ravens would be the latest.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals News: Tim McGee has perfect quote for Zac Taylor, who should be on hot seat - Cincy Jungle
Winning in the NFL is tough, but you have to find a way. Zac Taylor hasn’t done that.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Where are your former Browns now? K Phil Dawson - Dawgs By Nature
25 questions with one of Cleveland’s best clutch kickers and franchise leader
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
BREAKING NEWS: Will Fuller Suspended For Six Games - Battle Red Blog
The Texans’ receiver says he took a medication prescribed by a physician that was in violation of the NFL’s PED policy.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Recap: Derrick Henry powers Titans to a win and the AFC South lead - Music City Miracles
In a key AFC South showdown — the second meeting in three weeks — the Tennessee Titans got a little revenge. Tied at the top of the division, this late-season meeting was a big one as we start to...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Why didn’t the Jaguars fire Doug Marrone? - Big Cat Country
Shortly after the Jacksonville Jaguars lost 27-25 to the Cleveland Browns and were officially eliminated from the 2020 NFL Playoffs, the team announced that general manager Dave Caldwell had been...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Punter Rigoberto Sanchez Will Have Surgery to Remove a Cancerous Tumor - Stampede Blue
Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez announced via his personal Instagram page that he has a cancerous tumor and will be undergoing surgery on Tuesday to remove it:
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
The Broncos lost to the NFL, and the Saints - Mile High Report
The competitive balance was stripped from the game, and Denver never had a real chance.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: 3 takeaways from the Chargers’ loss to the Bills - Bolts From The Blue
Too many negatives in this one.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Josh Jacobs has ankle sprain - Silver And Black Pride
There’s hope Raiders’ running back’s injury is not serious
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill: from “return specialist” to NFL’s leading receiver - Arrowhead Pride
The star wide receiver still gets some motivation from a jab he received two years ago.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Daniel Jones injury: Giants QB “did avoid major injury,” per report - Big Blue View
Jones could have "outside chance" of not missing a game
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles vs. Seahawks Week 12: 14 winners, losers, and I dunnos - Bleeding Green Nation
What do you want me to put here? A joke? In this economy?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Point-counterpoint: To tank or not to tank is the Cowboys question - Blogging The Boys
For about the 47th time this year, the season looks hopeless and the Cowboys can only seek good draft position. Or maybe it’s still too early for that?
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
The 5 O’Clock Club: The cold grip of doom replaced by the warm comfort of confidence - Hogs Haven
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers sign WR Tavon Austin, per report - Acme Packing Company
Green Bay is adding a veteran receiver and return man to the fold.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell ‘jacked up’ to bring fun back to team - Pride Of Detroit
Bevell wants hard work and fun out of his players.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
History suggests a change is coming for the Bears - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears have gone from 5-1 and first place in the NFC North to 5-6 and third place thanks to a five game losing streak. Will heads roll due to their latest collapse?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
We now know who the Vikings’ emergency quarterback is - Daily Norseman
And it’s an interesting choice
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
3 Biggest takeaways from Saints victory over the Broncos - Canal Street Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints led the way to victory against a quarterback-less Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons 43-Raiders 6: Atlanta re-discovers its mojo - The Falcoholic
The Falcons embarrassed a quality Raiders team, a reminder of their overlooked potential.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers 27 Vikings 28: 3 winners, 3 losers from Carolina’s Week 12 loss - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers lost a game to the Vikings they probably should have won in Week 12.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Have Serious Questions Surrounding Them - Bucs Nation
This team drops three of their last four and nothing seems to be changing
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers announce they’ll play Weeks 13 & 14 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona - Niners Nation
Arizona and San Francisco do not have a "home" game on the same date, so this could work.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
That was embarrassing. - Revenge of the Birds
Where do the Cardinals go from here following the worst loss in recent memory?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Cigar Thoughts, Game 11: DK slays Philadelphia as Seahawks pluck Eagles 23-17 - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks led wire to wire en route to a 23-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, moving to 8-3 and reclaiming first place in the NFC West
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams lose ugly: If Jared Goff’s future isn’t in question, it should be - Turf Show Times
How much longer will Goff be with the Rams?