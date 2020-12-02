Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on a potential Matt Patricia return - Pats Pulpit

Patricia was fired as Detroit’s head coach over the weekend.





Jets Week 12 Co-Anti-Game Balls: Sam Darnold and Adam Gase - Gang Green Nation

The Jets lost once again on Sunday, which means it is time to give out another anti-game ball.

This has been the kind of year that has forced me to break all of the rules for the anti-game ball. I...





Playoff Picture: Buffalo can clinch AFC East as early as Week 14 - Buffalo Rumblings

Let’s take a look at a scenario

AFC NORTH:

Ravens at Steelers: Can the Ravens avoid being swept? - Baltimore Beatdown

Hopefully the Ravens can hand Pittsburgh their first loss this Tuesday





NFL announces start time for Steelers vs. Ravens on Wednesday night - Behind the Steel Curtain

The NFL has made some interesting decisions lately, and the start time for the Week 12 game vs. the Ravens would be the latest.





Bengals News: Tim McGee has perfect quote for Zac Taylor, who should be on hot seat - Cincy Jungle

Winning in the NFL is tough, but you have to find a way. Zac Taylor hasn’t done that.





Where are your former Browns now? K Phil Dawson - Dawgs By Nature

25 questions with one of Cleveland’s best clutch kickers and franchise leader

AFC SOUTH:

BREAKING NEWS: Will Fuller Suspended For Six Games - Battle Red Blog

The Texans’ receiver says he took a medication prescribed by a physician that was in violation of the NFL’s PED policy.





Recap: Derrick Henry powers Titans to a win and the AFC South lead - Music City Miracles

In a key AFC South showdown — the second meeting in three weeks — the Tennessee Titans got a little revenge. Tied at the top of the division, this late-season meeting was a big one as we start to...





Why didn’t the Jaguars fire Doug Marrone? - Big Cat Country

Shortly after the Jacksonville Jaguars lost 27-25 to the Cleveland Browns and were officially eliminated from the 2020 NFL Playoffs, the team announced that general manager Dave Caldwell had been...





Colts Punter Rigoberto Sanchez Will Have Surgery to Remove a Cancerous Tumor - Stampede Blue

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez announced via his personal Instagram page that he has a cancerous tumor and will be undergoing surgery on Tuesday to remove it:

AFC WEST:

The Broncos lost to the NFL, and the Saints - Mile High Report

The competitive balance was stripped from the game, and Denver never had a real chance.





Chargers News: 3 takeaways from the Chargers’ loss to the Bills - Bolts From The Blue

Too many negatives in this one.





Raiders news: Josh Jacobs has ankle sprain - Silver And Black Pride

There’s hope Raiders’ running back’s injury is not serious





Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill: from “return specialist” to NFL’s leading receiver - Arrowhead Pride

The star wide receiver still gets some motivation from a jab he received two years ago.

NFC EAST:

Daniel Jones injury: Giants QB “did avoid major injury,” per report - Big Blue View

Jones could have "outside chance" of not missing a game





Eagles vs. Seahawks Week 12: 14 winners, losers, and I dunnos - Bleeding Green Nation

What do you want me to put here? A joke? In this economy?





Point-counterpoint: To tank or not to tank is the Cowboys question - Blogging The Boys

For about the 47th time this year, the season looks hopeless and the Cowboys can only seek good draft position. Or maybe it’s still too early for that?





The 5 O’Clock Club: The cold grip of doom replaced by the warm comfort of confidence - Hogs Haven

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…

NFC NORTH:

Packers sign WR Tavon Austin, per report - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay is adding a veteran receiver and return man to the fold.





Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell ‘jacked up’ to bring fun back to team - Pride Of Detroit

Bevell wants hard work and fun out of his players.





History suggests a change is coming for the Bears - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears have gone from 5-1 and first place in the NFC North to 5-6 and third place thanks to a five game losing streak. Will heads roll due to their latest collapse?





We now know who the Vikings’ emergency quarterback is - Daily Norseman

And it’s an interesting choice

NFC SOUTH:

3 Biggest takeaways from Saints victory over the Broncos - Canal Street Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints led the way to victory against a quarterback-less Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.





Falcons 43-Raiders 6: Atlanta re-discovers its mojo - The Falcoholic

The Falcons embarrassed a quality Raiders team, a reminder of their overlooked potential.





Panthers 27 Vikings 28: 3 winners, 3 losers from Carolina’s Week 12 loss - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers lost a game to the Vikings they probably should have won in Week 12.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Have Serious Questions Surrounding Them - Bucs Nation

This team drops three of their last four and nothing seems to be changing

NFC WEST:

49ers announce they’ll play Weeks 13 & 14 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona - Niners Nation

Arizona and San Francisco do not have a "home" game on the same date, so this could work.





That was embarrassing. - Revenge of the Birds

Where do the Cardinals go from here following the worst loss in recent memory?





Cigar Thoughts, Game 11: DK slays Philadelphia as Seahawks pluck Eagles 23-17 - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks led wire to wire en route to a 23-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, moving to 8-3 and reclaiming first place in the NFC West





Rams lose ugly: If Jared Goff’s future isn’t in question, it should be - Turf Show Times

How much longer will Goff be with the Rams?