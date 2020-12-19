NFL winners picks Week 15: Straight-up and against the spread from The Phinsider

The NFL has Saturday football this week, bringing us an extra day of games and another excuse to stay home and watch TV. What could be better? Since we are heading into the two games today, it is time to give out our Week 15 NFL winners picks from the contributors here on The Phinsider.

Last week, Justin Hier and Kevin Nogle finished with 12-4 records. CT Smith came in second at 11-5, while James McKinney and Kat Noa were both 10-6. Josh Houtz finished the week at 8-7.

That brings us to our season-long standings:

James McKinney 138-68-1 (66.9%)

Josh Houtz 131-69-1 (65.4%)

Justin Hier 139-69-1 (66.7%)

CT Smith 133-71-1 (65.1%)

Kevin Nogle 135-73-1 (64.8%)

Kat has missed a few weeks this season, so she is not in the overall standings, but her season total is 106-43-1 (71.0%)

Here are our picks for this week. Some of our contributors also make picks against the spread and on the over/under for each game. You can also check those out using the tabs on the table below: