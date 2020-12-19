Dolphins vs Patriots final injury report: Potential playmakers to return

The Miami Dolphins roster has endured a rash of injuries over the past few weeks. Entering a must-win Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots, head coach Brian Flores is surely hoping to get a few key weapons back, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Per Miami’s Friday injury report, Flores might get his wish.

The Dolphins listed a litany of players on the team’s final injury report of the week. The following were listed as “questionable” heading into Week 15:

RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder)

LB Jerome Baker (knee)

G Ereck Flowers (ankle)

TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder)

WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring)

WR DeVante Parker (hamstring)

S Bobby McCain (ankle)

LB Kyle Van Noy (hip)

LB Elandon Roberts (chest)

Ahemd is three weeks removed from a shoulder injury and finally shed his no-contact jersey on Friday, indicating his status is trending up for this week. Baker injured his knee in the middle of Friday’s practice. The injury wasn’t serious enough to warrant immediate concern for Baker longterm, but his status for this week is obviously in question. Gesicki is gutting through what seemed like a major shoulder injury suffered last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, though even if he manages to play on Sunday, he certainly won’t be at full strength. Parker and Grant have been limited in practice all week. Their status for Sunday will likely be determined during pregame warmups.

The New England Patriots had a total of 14 players listed on their Friday injury report. All were listed as limited participants on Friday and all are questionable for Sunday’s game. You can find that full list here.

This article was written by The Phinsider Staff Writer, Justin Hier. For more from Justin, follow him on Twitter @HierJustin.