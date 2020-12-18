Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa named NFL Rookie of the Week for career day vs Chiefs

Last week, Tua Tagovailoa earned his very first NFL rookie of the week honor after throwing for a career-best in completions, (26) attempts, (39), and yards (296) in a gritty 19-7 win over the Bengals.

This week, Tagovailoa once again had a career day, completing 28/48 passes for 316 yards and 3 total touchdowns. But after falling short of an impressive fourth-quarter comeback of the Kansas City Chiefs, there was no way Tua would win the honors over a much more deserving Chase Young and others, right?

NEVER. UNDERESTIMATE. THIS. FANBASE.

back to back for tua tagovailoa. pic.twitter.com/LuXHgIDhi1 — josh houtz (@houtz) December 18, 2020

First, let me start by saying that these NFL honors are no different than the Pro Bowl. Every year guys get snubbed for less-deserving players. And as I said previously, Chase Young is probably much more deserving. You could probably make a case for all of the other guys as well.

But in the end, we are all Dolphins fans. And if Jakeem Grant was nominated for the ‘Hamburger Helper Sure Hands of the Week’ Award, I would still be smashing the vote button a good dozen times.

Tua Tagovailoa is currently 4-2 as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback and continues to break records. Through seven games (6 starts), Tua is completing 114/184 passes (61.96%) for 1,214 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Most importantly, the team is 8-5 and control their own destiny these last three weeks of the regular season.



I don’t know that he will be in the running for the award that ultimately matters at the end of the year; Offensive Rookie of the Year. That’s most likely going to Justin Herbert, and that’s okay. Herbert is a very good quarterback, and I hate that to some in this fanbase and others, it has to be one or the other.

Nevertheless, as improbable as it may seem for Tua to win the award. Never, say never. After all, Tagovailoa continues to get better and better every week. And if he’s able to go on a tear over these next few games and the Dolphins make the playoffs? You never know.

Congratulations (again), Tua Tagovailoa.