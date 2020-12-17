Miami Dolphins 2020 season: Does the team have to make the Playoffs for a successful year?

The Miami Dolphins are currently in the final wildcard position for the 2020 AFC Playoffs, a position they are hoping to keep over the final three weeks of the regular season. Miami, 8-5, hosts the New England Patriots on Sunday, then face the Las Vegas Raiders on a Saturday night game in Week 16 before ending the season at Buffalo. They are being chased for the final spot by the Baltimore Ravens (8-5), the Raiders (7-6), the New England Patriots (6-7), and the Denver Broncos (5-8).

The 2019 version of the Dolphins was considered the “worst team to ever play the game” by national pundits, being criticized as morally reprehensible for putting players in a position to not succeed as the team started the year 0-7. Since then, however, the Dolphins are 13-9 and turning into a team that competes for all 60 minutes, can go toe-to-toe with some of the top teams in the league, and one that can win with offense, defense, and special teams contributions. They appear to be headed in the right direction, and they appear to be a team that, despite being extremely young, are coming together and building for the future.

The team is building for the future, while winning today. But, do they have to win today? Is this season already a success for the Dolphins? Do they need to do more this year? Do they have to make the playoffs for this to be a successful season?