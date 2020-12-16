Phinsider Question Of The Day 12/16/2020 Edition

We entered this past Sunday’s game against probably the best team in the NFL in the Kansas City Cheifs. I would guess that most Miami Dolphins fans expected the loss that we took but we were all still going to root like hell for the win. We did hang tight and keep things close despite what most would have thought was going to be a blowout. One thing that we have seen in this team besides the obvious improvement from almost every unit on the team is that when they face adversity they don’t ever seem to give up. That’s a rare thing at this level or any level of sports.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is if we take that same never give up spirit into these final three games how do you think we fare in each case?

As this is a nightly post also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules.