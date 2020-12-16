Dolphins activate running back Matt Breida off reserve/COVID-19 list

A different running back has led the Miami Dolphins in rushing yards in three of the last for games and help is on the way for the depleted unit.

Matt Breida was activated off of the COVID-19 list, according to the official Miami Dolphins Twitter account.

We have activated RB Matt Breida off the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 16, 2020

DeAndre Washington, who has been Miami’s leading rusher in two of the last four weeks, along with Patrick Laird and receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. carried the rock for the Dolphins in Sunday’s loss against Kansas City.

Breida, who was traded to the Dolphins during the 2020 NFL draft, was expected to play have a large role in the team’s offense, but has not played in each of the last two games.

Averaging 3.6 yards per attempt on 47 carries, Breida may see a large portion of Miami’s snaps at running back. as Salvon Ahmed was out with an injury on Sunday and Myles Gaskin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The New England Patriots allow 124 yards on the ground per game. However, the Dolphins average just 95 yards on the ground.

Washington and Laird could be in line for larger workloads if Breida is not yet 100 percent. There is still hope Ahmed could return this week. The rookie back practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday after not practicing all of last week.

The margin of error is slim for the Dolphins and Sunday’s matchup against New England could play a large role in securing a spot at the postseason table. Kick-off between the Patriots and Dolphins is scheduled for 1 p.m.