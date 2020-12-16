Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Rookie review: Which Patriots rookies stood out in Week 14 - Pats Pulpit
Let’s break down how New England’s first-year players fared on Thursday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Adam Gase defends usage of Frank Gore, has no plans to change - Gang Green Nation
Jets head coach Adam Gase has been questioned all year about his heavy use of running back Frank Gore.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills can clinch the AFC East title on Saturday - Buffalo Rumblings
Buffalo can put an end to a long drought Saturday.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Browns final: 2 MVPs, 7 Winners & 2 Losers - Baltimore Beatdown
AN INSTANT CLASSIC
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Excuse making for the Steelers needs to come to an abrupt halt - Behind the Steel Curtain
From 11-0 to 11-2 and looking like a dumpster fire. One thing is certain, the time for excuses to end is now.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Mixon and Brandon Allen injury update as Bengals prepare for Steelers - Cincy Jungle
Will we see Joe Mixon again in 2020?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Brownies & Frownies: Ravens win dogfight 47-42 in key divisional game - Dawgs By Nature
Important segment of the schedule began with this game
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Bears (The Tie That Binds) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, so the Masthead joins together and writes about one of the worst losses in franchise history.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
AFC Playoff Picture: Titans Scenarios Monday Night football - Music City Miracles
The Titans took care of business on Sunday in Jacksonville to move to 9-4. The win secured their 5th straight winning season. While the 9-7 jokes for the last four years have been plentiful, it is...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II named starting quarterback vs. Ravens - Big Cat Country
Jaguars HC Doug Marrone has named a starting quarterback for this week’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
A Pair of Colts Cornerbacks Earn PFF’s ‘Week 14: NFL Team of the Week’ Honors - Stampede Blue
According to Pro Football Focus, a pair of Indianapolis Colts cornerbacks: Kenny Moore and Rock Ya-Sin have been named to their ‘NFL Week 14: PFF Team of the Week’ following each defensive back’s...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos still have narrow path to playoffs - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos will need to win out and have a ton of things happen in perfect succession over the next three weeks to make the playoffs.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Badgley, Herbert hoist Chargers over Falcons 20-17 - Bolts From The Blue
Finally, the Money Badger came through in the clutch.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Jon Gruden fired Paul Guenther because defense needs ‘new voice’ - Silver And Black Pride
Gruden calls former defensive coordinator a "good friend"
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
In win against Dolphins, Chiefs find strength in overcoming adversity - Arrowhead Pride
The season’s 12th win wasn’t an easy one, but Chiefs stars say it simply reflects their ability to rally together when the chips are down.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants coach Joe Judge defends playing limited Daniel Jones vs. Cardinals - Big Blue View
Judge says team knew quarterback wouldn’t be able to move around much vs. Arizona
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles Rookie Report Card: Jalen Hurts leads Philly on the road to victory - Bleeding Green Nation
Grading picks from the 2020 NFL Draft class.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys Game Ball: The Red Rifle, Andy Dalton, returns home and gets a satisfying win - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys came out on top and their quarterback led them there.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
How did Washington do with the 4 Keys to Victory against the 49ers? - Hogs Haven
It wasn’t perfect, but they did enough to win
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Projecting the Packers’ potential playoff tiebreakers with three weeks to go - Acme Packing Company
The Packers might still be able to lose a game down the stretch and hold on to the conference’s top seed, but only if it’s the right game.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Report: Detroit Lions to interview former Texans GM Rick Smith - Pride Of Detroit
Smith is a rare option out there with GM experience who was never fired.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Chicago Bears’ Takes after destroying the Texans - Windy City Gridiron
Is it time to celebrate after the Bears blowout home win that finally ended their six game losing streak? Or is it too little too late?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Minnesota Vikings Weekly Player Recap: Week 14 2020 (We suck again) - Daily Norseman
Sunday was one of those games that is just so frustrating. We were so close to being up multiple scores early in the game, but couldn't get the play we needed to score. 3 missed FGs and 1 XP were...
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Did overconfidence lead to the Saints’ 24-21 loss to the Eagles? - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints looked ill-prepared in yesterday’s 24-21 loss to the Eagles
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons vs. Chargers: 3 Falcons up, 3 Falcons down after Matt Ryan’s meltdown - The Falcoholic
This game was pretty... then things got very ugly very quickly.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: Teddy Bridgewater is our perfect quarterback - Cat Scratch Reader
The 2020 Panthers don’t need a good quarterback, they need a guy who is going to teach them about who they have while not endangering who they can get.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Win Gritty Game Against Vikes - Bucs Nation
Bucs come out on top 26-14 in tough, ugly game
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers’ playoff and draft positioning - Niners Nation
It’ll take a miracle for San Francisco to get into the postseason, but the team could climb up the draft board if it loses out.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
It’s time to recognize Vance Joseph - Revenge of the Birds
The much malign DC has put together a solid year two for Arizona.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson secures 9th straight winning season - Field Gulls
With a blowout 40-3 win over the Jets on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks secured their ninth straight winning season. That just so happens to coincide with the start of quarterback Russell Wilson’s...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams proven right for admitting mistake with Todd Gurley contract - Turf Show Times
Both he and Cam Akers are doling out the evidence