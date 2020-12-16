Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Rookie review: Which Patriots rookies stood out in Week 14 - Pats Pulpit

Let’s break down how New England’s first-year players fared on Thursday.





Adam Gase defends usage of Frank Gore, has no plans to change - Gang Green Nation

Jets head coach Adam Gase has been questioned all year about his heavy use of running back Frank Gore.





Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills can clinch the AFC East title on Saturday - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo can put an end to a long drought Saturday.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Browns final: 2 MVPs, 7 Winners & 2 Losers - Baltimore Beatdown

AN INSTANT CLASSIC





Excuse making for the Steelers needs to come to an abrupt halt - Behind the Steel Curtain

From 11-0 to 11-2 and looking like a dumpster fire. One thing is certain, the time for excuses to end is now.





Joe Mixon and Brandon Allen injury update as Bengals prepare for Steelers - Cincy Jungle

Will we see Joe Mixon again in 2020?





Brownies & Frownies: Ravens win dogfight 47-42 in key divisional game - Dawgs By Nature

Important segment of the schedule began with this game

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Bears (The Tie That Binds) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, so the Masthead joins together and writes about one of the worst losses in franchise history.





AFC Playoff Picture: Titans Scenarios Monday Night football - Music City Miracles

The Titans took care of business on Sunday in Jacksonville to move to 9-4. The win secured their 5th straight winning season. While the 9-7 jokes for the last four years have been plentiful, it is...





Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II named starting quarterback vs. Ravens - Big Cat Country

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone has named a starting quarterback for this week’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.





A Pair of Colts Cornerbacks Earn PFF’s ‘Week 14: NFL Team of the Week’ Honors - Stampede Blue

According to Pro Football Focus, a pair of Indianapolis Colts cornerbacks: Kenny Moore and Rock Ya-Sin have been named to their ‘NFL Week 14: PFF Team of the Week’ following each defensive back’s...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos still have narrow path to playoffs - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos will need to win out and have a ton of things happen in perfect succession over the next three weeks to make the playoffs.





Chargers News: Badgley, Herbert hoist Chargers over Falcons 20-17 - Bolts From The Blue

Finally, the Money Badger came through in the clutch.





Jon Gruden fired Paul Guenther because defense needs ‘new voice’ - Silver And Black Pride

Gruden calls former defensive coordinator a "good friend"





In win against Dolphins, Chiefs find strength in overcoming adversity - Arrowhead Pride

The season’s 12th win wasn’t an easy one, but Chiefs stars say it simply reflects their ability to rally together when the chips are down.

NFC EAST:

Giants coach Joe Judge defends playing limited Daniel Jones vs. Cardinals - Big Blue View

Judge says team knew quarterback wouldn’t be able to move around much vs. Arizona





Eagles Rookie Report Card: Jalen Hurts leads Philly on the road to victory - Bleeding Green Nation

Grading picks from the 2020 NFL Draft class.





Cowboys Game Ball: The Red Rifle, Andy Dalton, returns home and gets a satisfying win - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys came out on top and their quarterback led them there.





How did Washington do with the 4 Keys to Victory against the 49ers? - Hogs Haven

It wasn’t perfect, but they did enough to win

NFC NORTH:

Projecting the Packers’ potential playoff tiebreakers with three weeks to go - Acme Packing Company

The Packers might still be able to lose a game down the stretch and hold on to the conference’s top seed, but only if it’s the right game.





Report: Detroit Lions to interview former Texans GM Rick Smith - Pride Of Detroit

Smith is a rare option out there with GM experience who was never fired.





10 Chicago Bears’ Takes after destroying the Texans - Windy City Gridiron

Is it time to celebrate after the Bears blowout home win that finally ended their six game losing streak? Or is it too little too late?





Minnesota Vikings Weekly Player Recap: Week 14 2020 (We suck again) - Daily Norseman

Sunday was one of those games that is just so frustrating. We were so close to being up multiple scores early in the game, but couldn't get the play we needed to score. 3 missed FGs and 1 XP were...

NFC SOUTH:

Did overconfidence lead to the Saints’ 24-21 loss to the Eagles? - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints looked ill-prepared in yesterday’s 24-21 loss to the Eagles





Falcons vs. Chargers: 3 Falcons up, 3 Falcons down after Matt Ryan’s meltdown - The Falcoholic

This game was pretty... then things got very ugly very quickly.





Monday Morning Optimist: Teddy Bridgewater is our perfect quarterback - Cat Scratch Reader

The 2020 Panthers don’t need a good quarterback, they need a guy who is going to teach them about who they have while not endangering who they can get.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Win Gritty Game Against Vikes - Bucs Nation

Bucs come out on top 26-14 in tough, ugly game

NFC WEST:

49ers’ playoff and draft positioning - Niners Nation

It’ll take a miracle for San Francisco to get into the postseason, but the team could climb up the draft board if it loses out.





It’s time to recognize Vance Joseph - Revenge of the Birds

The much malign DC has put together a solid year two for Arizona.





Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson secures 9th straight winning season - Field Gulls

With a blowout 40-3 win over the Jets on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks secured their ninth straight winning season. That just so happens to coincide with the start of quarterback Russell Wilson’s...





Rams proven right for admitting mistake with Todd Gurley contract - Turf Show Times

Both he and Cam Akers are doling out the evidence