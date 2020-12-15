Tuesday Night Random Live Thread

Good Evening Everyone, and welcome to Tuesday’s Random Live Thread.

James is having an interesting day, to say the least. So, I will be proposing tonight’s random question. The question of the day is simple: do the Miami Dolphins make the playoffs?

Now keep in mind, after last night’s epic finish to Baltimore vs. Cleveland, the Miami Dolphins must now win out in order to assure they make the playoffs. Sure, there are a few other ways the team can get in but I’m not trying to find Pepe Silvia.

Everything from here down is 100% plagiarized.

Welcome to one of our night-time live threads. A place/ sometimes daily post that just began organically over time as a place to come, say hi, and share your thoughts on the day or maybe let off a little steam when life is beating you down. Please feel free to stop in, stay a while if you can, comment, have a lively discussion or two or maybe just ask Alpha what the hell he is up to at the moment. Most of this post is made up of comments by regulars but you would be surprised how fast making a few comments or joining a few conversations on this site will make you a regular. We attempt to be welcoming to everyone, even if you are not a Dolphins fan (although that begs the question, why?). As with any other post anywhere on the Phinsider, all site rules still apply. Please just follow them but most of all just be polite and considerate to your fellow Phins fans!

Here’s the latest episode of Phinsider Radio. PLEASE listen and leave us an honest rating. Thank you!