NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Chiefs start to separate themselves among NFL’s elite

We are now officially three weeks away from the 2020 NFL season's conclusion, and the race in both the AFC and NFC is beginning to take shape. Fans witnessed many epic games in Week 14, with none more iconic than last night’s thriller between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

This game had it all. But it ultimately ended when Lamar Jackson emerged from the locker room with ‘stomach cramps’ only to throw a touchdown pass on 4th and 5 to Hollywood Brown. The rest was history.

And let’s not forget our very own Miami Dolphins pushing the Kansas City Chiefs till the final whistle. It was a gritty performance by the Dolphins, but the same can be said about the way Mahomes and the Chiefs rallied.

This brings me to my point: the Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in football and the No. 1 team in this week’s power rankings.

Before I get started, this is how Kevin and I usually do the Power Rankings.

Here on The Phinsider, we do our weekly power rankings via a draft. Josh Houtz and I take turns selecting the team we believe has the best chance to win the Super Bowl. We start with a clean slate each week, rather than starting with last week’s rankings and moving teams up or down based on the previous week’s results. It allows us to make a set of rankings each week based on how we feel about each club, and it allows for some wild swings, with teams jumping up or plummeting down the rankings.

But with Kevin super busy being a real-life Terminator, driving around tanks and fighter jets, I’ve decided to take the Hans Solo route with this week’s power rankings.

Now without further ado, here are this week’s power rankings.

Week 15 NFL Power Rankings: Kansas City Chiefs remain the best team in the NFL

