Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game is a faceoff between two AFC North teams. The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Ohio for this evening's contest against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are coming off a four-game win streak including a 41 to 35 win over the Tennessee Titans last week. The Ravens defeated the Dallas Cowboys last week by a 34 to 17 score, following a three-game losing streak.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game or as always your Dolphin in tonight. Please remember to follow all site rules. As always SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from SBNation.

Baltimore Ravens (7-5) 3rd AFC North @ Cleveland Browns (9-3) 2nd AFC North