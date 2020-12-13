Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

Sunday Night Football features two first-place AFC teams this evening. The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills. The Bills come into week 14 on a two-game win streak including a 34 to 24 win over the San Francisco 49ers last week. The Steelers come into the week having lost their first game of the season, much to the delight of many a Dolphins fan and former Dolphins players, in a loss to the 4 and 7 Washington Football Team by a score of 23 to 17.

The Buffalo Bills come into this week's game, despite having lost two more games overall, as the favorite. Sure, they are only a two-point favorite but it’s still a sign of how fast things can shift in the NFL. Some were talking as if the Steelers were possibly the best team in the NFL and might be unstoppable at going through the entire season without a loss just a few weeks back.

This will be a real strength versus weakness kind of game with the Steelers ranked 3rd overall on defense, giving up an average of 300.5 yards per game and the fewest points per game of any NFL franchise. The Bills, on defense, are ranked a distant 21st, surrendering 375.5 yards per game. On the flip side, the Bills are the more dominant offensive squad ranked 10th overall, gaining an average of 390.5 yards per game while the Steelers are the ones that sit at a distant 22nd, gaining an average of 352.1 yards per game.

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1) 1st AFC North @ Buffalo Bills (9-3) 1st AFC East