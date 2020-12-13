Week Fourteen Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

By the time that you arrive at today's afternoon games post you will be celebrating an exciting win by your Miami Dolphins over the Kansas City Chiefs. Please use this thread to discuss today's early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 14 Late Afternoon Games
Indianapolis Colts (8-4) 2nd AFC South @ Las Vegas Raiders (7-5) 2nd AFC West
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Indianapolis Colts -2
- Over/Under: 52.5
- Indianapolis Colts SBNation Site: www.stampedeblue.com
- Las Vegas Raiders SBNation Site: www.silverandblackpride.com
New York Jets (0-12) 4th AFC East @ Seattle Seahawks (8-4) 2nd NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Seattle Seahawks -16.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
- New York Jets SBNation Site: www.ganggreennation.com
- Seattle Seahawks SBNation Site: www.fieldgulls.com
Green Bay Packers (9-3) 1st NFC North @ Detroit Lions (5-7) 4th NFC North
- Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Green Bay Packers -9
- Over/Under: 54.5
- Detroit Lions SBNation Site: www.prideofdetroit.com
- Green Bay Packers SBNation Site: www.acmepackingcompany.com
New Orleans Saints (10-2) 1st NFC South @ Philadephia Eagles (3-8-1) 3rd NFC East
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- When: 4:35 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716
- Line: New Orleans Saints -8
- Over/Under: 42.5
- New Orleans Saints SBNation Site: www.canalstreetchronicles.com
- Philadelphia Eagles SBNation Site: www.bleedinggreennation.com
Atlanta Falcons (4-8) 3rd NFC South @ Los Angeles Chargers (3-9) 4th AFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Los Angeles Chargers -1.5
- Over/Under: 49.5
- Atlanta Falcons SBNation Site: www.thefalcoholic.com
- Los Angeles Chargers SBNation Site: www.boltsfromtheblue.com
Washington Football Team (5-2) 2nd NFC East @ San Franciso 49ers (5-7) 4th NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 717
- Line: San Francisco 49ers -3
- Over/Under: 43.5
- Washington Football Team SBNation Site: www.hogshaven.com
- San Francisco 49ers SBNation Site: www.ninersnation.com