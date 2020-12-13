Chiefs vs Dolphins inactive players: Kyle Van Noy headlines missing Miami starters

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are closing in on their 1pm ET kickoff down in South Florida. As the start of the game gets closer, both teams have released their respective inactive players lists for the game.

Miami will be trying to slow the Chiefs offense without their defensive captain. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who won defensive player of the week last week for his three-sack performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, was listed as inactive as he deals with a hip injury. The Dolphins defense will also be without starting linebacker Elandon Roberts and defensive tackle Benito Jones.

Miami’s offense will be without starting left guard Ereck Flowers, fullback Chandler Cox, and running back Salvon Ahmed. With Ahmed out, the Dolphins running back corps will be without their top three running backs as Myles Gaskin tested positive for COVID-19 this week and Matt Breida being on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well.

The Chiefs inactive list includes cornerback BoPete Keyes, linebacker Damien Wilson, tackle Martinas Rankin, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Tim Ward, and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.