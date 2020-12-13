Chiefs vs Dolphins live stream: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule

The Miami Dolphins welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Hard Rock Stadium later today in a matchup of potential AFC playoff teams. The Chiefs, defending Super Bowl champions and tied for the league’s best record at 11-1 this year, look to continue a march toward a potential second-straight championship ring after clinching a playoff berth last week. The Dolphins, with a win, can clinch their first winning season since 2016.

This game will be tough for Miami, as it is with every team in the league given the explosiveness of the Chiefs’ offense. The Dolphins have an elite defense so far this year, but it will be tested. If the Dolphins can force some mistakes from the Chiefs, they could have a chance at the upset this afternoon.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET, December 13

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Map courtesy 506Sports.com; Chiefs at Dolphins in red

Who is the broadcast team?

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Who will broadcast the game on local radio?

The Dolphins changed their radio broadcast team this year, replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese with Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He will be joined by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose in the booth, while Kim Bokamper will continue his sideline work.

What are the current betting odds?

Chiefs -7.0

O/U: 50.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

Cloudy, 81°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Chiefs 14-13

Who won most recently?

Chiefs 29-13 @ Kansas City, Week 16, 2017

Where can I get more Chiefs news?