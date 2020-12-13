Kansas City Chiefs @ Miami Dolphins - Live Game Thread & Game Information

Your Miami Dolphins have another home game this week but unlike the hapless teams that they Dolphins have been able to easily dispatch the previous two weeks in the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals, the road gets much more difficult from here on out. The first team up on Miami’s final four-game push of the 2020 season might be the best of the final four teams. This afternoon the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will come to town giving Miami possibly the best litmus test of how far they have come thus far in the rebuild to the team.

As previously mentioned Miami comes into the week off a two-game win streak. The Dolphins easily dispatched the New York Jets 20 to 3 in New Jersey two weeks ago. Last week the Dolphins hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that the Dolphins won 19 to 7. Kansas City for their part has only dropped one game all season, eight games ago against the Los Vegas Raiders, and have since gone on a seven-game win streak including their 22 to 16 win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

The Cheifs show up in South Florida with the most dynamic and explosive offense in the NFL. In some ways, this is strength against strength for the Dolphins. The Dolphins are one-tenth of a point off the lead for the fewest number of points allowed per game this season. Up to this point of the season, Miami is yielding an average of 17.7 points per game, just behind the Pittsburgh Steelers who are giving up 17.6 points per game. Pittsburgh for their part also has a tough test today in the Buffalo Bills giving Miami a chance to take over the points against lead in the NFL if they are able to keep the Cheifs to a reasonably low point total today. A tough task for any team!

Breaking down the numbers for each team has the Kansas City Chiefs ranked first in the NFL in offense with an average of 435 yards gained per game. The Chiefs also come in first in the passing game with a 321.8 yards per game average. Kansas City just sits in the top half of the league in the running game, ranked 16th with 113.2 yards per game. By contrast, the Dolphins are near the bottom of the league in yards gained per game ranked 30th with a 330.4 yards per game average. In the passing game, the Dolphins are ranked 25th overall with a 233.9 yard per game average. Miami ranks 26th overall in the running game with 96.5 yards gained per game. As far as the stat that really matters the Dolphins are averaging 25.25 points per game on offense versus the Chiefs who are averaging 30.83 points per game.

Defensively the Dolphins sit just one spot ahead of the Chiefs in yardage surrendered. The Dolphins ranked 16th, are giving up an average of 355.7 yards per game. The Phins rank 15th against the passing game, giving up an average of 232.75 yards per game, and 20th against the ground game, surrendering an average of 122.42 yards per game. The Chiefs come into the week ranked 17th overall in the NFL, surrendering an average of 358.17 yards per game. Versus the pass, the Chiefs rank two points ahead of the Dolphins at 13th, giving up an average of 225.75 yards per contest. Against the rush the Chiefs are ranked 7 spots behind the Dolphins, giving up an average of 132.42 yards per game. But again the stat that really matters is points surrendered. As previously stated the Dolphins are giving up 17.7 yards per game. The Chiefs are giving up an average of 23.09 yards per game.

This goes without saying but to pull out a win today our Dolphins will need to play their best game of the season with success on both sides of the ball but around here we have all seen stranger things happen!

Please use this game thread to follow and discuss today's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on the sharing, requesting, or even discussion of illegal game streams. Doing so can cost you a warning or a complete banning from the entire platform.

Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) 1st AFC West @ Miami Dolphins (8-4) 2nd AFC East