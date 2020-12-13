NFL Week 14 winners picks: Straight-up, against the spread from The Phinsider experts

The NFL’s Week 14 schedule is underway, with 14 games on tap for Sunday. As we do every week here on The Phinsider, we continue our season-long straight-up winners pool among the contributors. Who do we see winning each game? Check out the table below.

Some of our contributors also make picks against the spread and on the over/unders for each game. You can see those under the tabs at the top of the chart.

Last week, CT Smith and Josh Houtz each finished 11-4, a game ahead of James McKinney at 10-5. Justin Hier and Kevin Nogle were both 9-6 on the week.

That brings our season standings to:

James McKinney 128-62-1 (67.3%)

Josh Houtz 123-62-1 (66.4%)

Justin Hier 126-65-1 (65.9%)

CT Smith 122-66-1 (64.8%)

Kevin Nogle 122-69-1 (63.8%)

Kat Noa missed last week’s picks but is back this week. Her season total is 96-37-1 (72%)

Here are our Week 14 picks: