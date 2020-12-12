Phinsider Question Of The Day- Kansas City Chiefs @ Miami Dolphins Edition 12/12/2020

Following a disappointing loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos three weeks ago our Miami Dolphins rebounded nicely by winning back-to-back wins over the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals. This week's game will serve as much more of a challenge as we face what is possibly still the best team in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cheifs enter this week tied for the best record in the NFL. This is the kind of game that scares you as a fan who knows you need to keep winning to make the playoffs but also is good because it gives us a chance to gauge how far we have come this season and how far we have left to go in our rebuild of the team.

So we get to the Phinsider Question Of The Week and like every other week, the night before the game we simply ask what is your prediction for the score at the end of the game between your Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs and why?

Please give us your thoughts on tomorrows game below-