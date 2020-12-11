Dolphins Friday injury report: Key defenders questionable

The Miami Dolphins will need to play a practically perfect game in order to best the Kansas City Chiefs this week, and having a healthy starting lineup would go a long way towards making that possible. Per the team’s Friday injury report, several key players are in danger of missing this week’s contest or are already ruled out altogether.

The Dolphins released quite an extensive report this week, though thankfully, only 4 of 15 players were listed with a game day designation of some kind. Both starting left guard Ereck Flowers (ankle) and efficient rookie running back Salvon Ahemd (shoulder) will miss this weekend’s game after sitting out of practice all week.

Linebackers Kyle Van Noy (hip) and Elandon Roberts (chest) are both listed as questionable. Van Noy was listed as questionable with a hip injury back in Week 11 and ended up suiting up for that game. He’s been clear of the injury report since then, so it’s possible the same injury just flared up again. The veteran leader on defense has been gutting through injuries all year and is still putting up impressive performances week in and week out, and at this point, there’s no indication that he’s on the wrong side of questionable. Roberts suffered his chest injury during the team’s Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and was seen sporting a sling on the sideline, so the fact that he even has a chance to go this week is a great sign for his rest-of-season outlook.

Safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder), running back Myles Gaskin (knee), running back DeAndre Washington (hamstring), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (back), wide receiver Malcolm Perry (chest), cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder), guard Solomon Kindley (foot), tight end Adam Shaheen (foot), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (foot), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist/ankle) were all upgraded to full participants in practice after getting in limited sessions earlier in the week and are without game day designations.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) was a full participant all week and is good to go for Sunday.

This article was written by The Phinsider Staff Writer Justin Hier. For more from Justin, follow him on Twitter @HierJustin.