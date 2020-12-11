Tua Tagovailoa named NFL Rookie of the Week

Another week, another flurry of awards for the Miami Dolphins and their players.

First, Kyle Van Noy was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his impressive performance vs. the Bengals. Van Noy recorded 8 solo tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 QB hits, and 1 pass breakup, leading to Nik Needham’s interception.

Well, now, Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has joined the chat.

Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins franchise QB, has officially been named Pepsi’s Rookie of the Week for his career day last Sunday vs. Cincinnati. Tagovailoa completed 26/39 passes for 296 yards and one touchdown.

Most impressive is he improved to 4-1 as Miami’s starting QB.

The NFL finally declared him the winner Friday morning.

‘hE dIdN’t PuT uP jUsTiN HeRbErT NuMBeRs”

We’ll you’re right.

Herbert threw for 209 yards and two interceptions in a losing effort to the New England Patriots.

if Jakeem Grant makes that catch, Tagovailoa’s stats would be much closer to the usual Herbert stats (350+ yards) than the 300 he nearly eclipsed on Sunday. FURTHERMORE, Tua looked meh in the first half and struggled to find a rhythm.

So, to think that he did most of his damage after going into the half and making adjustments should have us ALL excited for Sunday’s heavyweight bout vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

No one will argue that there’s still a lot of work to be done if Tagovailoa hopes to see his name up there consistently with the NFL’s top quarterbacks. But what we tend to forget is how in an offseason with no preseason, zoom meetings, and everything in between, Tagovailoa is 4-1 as a starter.

And most of all, he continues to get better each and every week.

He’s not perfect, but he’s our quarterback.

Congrats, Tua Tagovailoa.