Thursday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Rams Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s game features an AFC team visiting an NFC team. The New England Patriots have traveled to Inglewood, California to take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots are coming off a two-game wins streak that includes their surprising blowout and shutout win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week by a 45 to 0 score. The Pats have also won four of their last five games with the one hiccup being a loss to the Houston Texans in Houston, three games ago by a 20 to 27 score.

On the other side of the ball, the Los Angeles Rams are also coming off a win last week over their divisional rivals the Arizona Cardinals, 38 to 28. Since losing to our very own Miami Dolphins the Rams have won three out of four of their games. Their one loss during that stretch was two weeks ago in a game that they dropped to another division rival, the San Francisco 49ers, by a 20 to 23 score.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game or as always your Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules. As always SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from SBNation.

New England Patriots (6-6) 3rd AFC East @ Los Angeles Rams (8-4) 1st NFC West