Dolphins nearing highest ever fan-confidence rating after win over Bengals

After an ugly win over the Bengals, confidence in the Miami Dolphins ticked up even higher.

According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts survey, 95 percent of Dolphins fans believe the team is headed in the right direction. That’s up from 90 percent the last two weeks and is close to the highest-ever rating, a 98 percent mark back in Week 11 this year.

The Dolphins have a difficult game this week against the Chiefs. Fans around the country have picked Kansas City to win that game.

Nationally, fans were asked which of the NFC teams fighting for a playoff spot are actual contenders. Fans voted that both the Rams and Seahawks have a real shot in the playoffs, while the Vikings and Cardinals aren’t a real threat. Most interestingly is the Buccaneers, where fans still don’t know what to expect.

