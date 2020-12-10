Tua Tagovailoa nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week

Sunday’s 19-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals was anything but pretty.

But what the scoreboard doesn’t show is that the defense was one big Tyler Boyd play away from a shutout. It also doesn’t show that Miami’s offense eclipsed 400 total yards and rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shattered career bests in attempts, (39) completions (26), and yards (296).

The latter has Miami’s franchise quarterback in the running for Pepsi’s Rookie of the Week.

And now we’re calling on all of you to use your power to vote! VOTE HERE

Through five games, Tagovailoa is 4-1 as a starter and has completed 86/136 passes for 898 yards, 7 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. This is his first time being nominated for the award. Previous winners of the award include Justin Herbert x 7, Brandon Aiyuk, C.J Henderson, Justin Jefferson, Jedrick Wills and Antonio Gibson.

Voting ends tomorrow at 3 AM ET according to Miami Dolphins ‘Fan of the Year’ Big E.