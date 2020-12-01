Phinsider Question Of The Day-12/01/2020

By now most NFL fans are aware of the juggling that the league continues to do as teams have more breakout’s of Covid among their ranks. We even get the crazy mid week mid afternoon game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens that will take place tomorrow at 3:40 PM EST due to the breakout of Covid among the Ravens. This in turn affects next weeks games with the Ravens and Dallas Cowboys game and the Steelers and Washington Football Team’s game being moved. The Ravens and Cowboys will now play Tuesday, the 8th at 8:05 PM EST and the Steelers and Washington will be part of a Monday double header with their game being the early game at 5:00 PM EST.

While some stadiums are still not allowing fans to attend games in person these changes affect fans in an obvious negative way. If you were a fan of a team that is allowing fans and you were one of the few planning to attend in person you may now have to work that day and not be able to attend and if you are a fan who watches the games you might not get to see the game at all depending on your individual television set up especially as many people continue to dump cable and satellite for streaming and the old fashioned antenna. Some of these folks will not have a way to record even a local game.

My Phinsider Question Of The day is do you believe that the NFL should continue to bend over backwards to reschedule these games when a particular team has a breakout due to a proven failure to follow the leagues rules on Covid? Not all the breakouts are due to breaking of the rules the league set out but in some cases the league as acquired the surveillance footage from team facilities thus proving that some teams have in fact ignored certain rules set out for this unusual season. It does come off as rather Big Brother but that’s a whole other discussion. If proven to have broken the rules should the league just make these teams play with whatever players they have left and if need be let them use practice squad players in mass or sign guys off the street for one week? Do you think that we will just get to the point where games are flat out being canceled? Which way do you see this going?

Just as a side note, no going in any political direction with your comments. This is not about the or your political stance on such things, just a question of what you think the league should do with these teams and what you see as the future for this season given what we are now seeing.

Give us your thoughts below-

