Monday Night Football: New England Patriots @ New York Jets Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game features two of the Miami Dolphins AFC East foes. The struggling New England Patriots will travel to New Jersey to take on what might be the worst team in the NFL, the New York Jets. The Patriots are coming off a four game losing streak, including a loss to another AFC East team, the Buffalo Bills, last week by a 24 to 21 score. The Jets have played eight games this season and lost all eight with their last loss coming last week to the Super Bowl reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs by a 35 to 9 score.

Offensively the Patriots are ranked 21st in the NFL, gaining an average of 364.7 yards per game. The Jets sit dead last in the NFL, ranked 32nd, gaining only an average of 284.4 yards per game. Defensively the Patriots are yielding 357.29 yards per game, ranking them 13th in the league. The Jets, predictably, are doing even much worse, ranked 26th in the NFL, giving up an average of 398.88 yards per game.

MNF: New England Patriots (2-5) 3rd AFC East @ New York Jets (0-8) 4th AFC East