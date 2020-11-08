Dolphins vs. Cardinals: Miami lists three players inactive, five coaches unavailable

The Miami Dolphins have announced their inactive players for their Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals. With spots available on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins only listed three players as inactive for the game, though the team did also list five coaches as unavailable for Sunday’s contest due to COVID-19 concerns.

Miami had a coach test positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week. They announced defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, outside linebackers coach Austin Clark, defensive line coach Marion Hobby, and quality control coach Kolby Smith would not be available for the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Miami has ensured all coaches have alternate responsibilities this year in case someone was forced to miss the game, including head coach Brian Flores, who did not participate in a practice during training camp this year to ensure his undisclosed replacement was prepared to step in if needed.

The Dolphins’ inactive players are running back Matt Breida, cornerback Jamal Perry, and tackle Adam Pankey. Wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr., was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week. Breida had been ruled out of the game earlier in the week due to a hamstring injury. Perry was questionable with a foot issue.

Miami activated tackle Austin Jackson this week, leading to the team not needing Pankey on the roster, and they elevated Kirk Merritt from the practice squad to provide depth with Bowden unavailable.

The Cardinals listed quarterback Brett Hundley, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, running back Eno Benjamin, running back Kenyan Drake, and offensive lineman Josh Miles as inactive. Drake (ankle) and Kirkpatrick (thigh) were both ruled out of the game on the final injury report Friday.